Tory Lanez Ordered to Sit For Deposition in Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion's lawyers are going to pay Tory Lanez a visit in prison ... because a judge just ordered him to sit for a deposition in a lawsuit she filed.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Tory's attempt to dodge the deposition was denied.

Megan is suing blogger Milagro Cooper for an alleged online campaign to spread misinformation about her in the wake of Tory's conviction in the case about shooting her ... and Megan’s lawyers want to grill Tory under oath.

Tory is still serving a 10-year prison sentence over shooting Megan in the foot in 2020 ... and his lawyers tried to argue that a deposition might be detrimental to his ongoing appeal of his criminal conviction ... but the judge wasn't buying it.

Megan's team wants to question Tory about his relationship with Milagro ... and they've already alleged he's behind her campaign to discredit Megan.

The judge says Tory can plead the Fifth Amendment at the deposition, if he's so inclined.

Play video content TMZ.com

Two previous attempts to have Lanez sit for a deposition were unsuccessful ... so it will be interesting to see if the third time is the charm here in light of the court’s order.

Megan's lawsuit against Milagro is set to go to trial November 17, but it's unclear when Tory will be grilled by Megan's attorneys ... a judge said the depo will be "at a date agreed upon by all parties."