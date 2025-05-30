Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Legs for Days on Miami Swim Week Runway

Megan Thee Stallion didn't wait for the solstice to kick off her "Hot Girl Summer" -- the rap star morphed into a full-blown model, debuting her swimwear collection on the Miami Swim Week runway!!!

The rap star hit the PARAISO stage decked out in her platinum-tinged one-piece that still boasts the bikini benefits, with shimmery stilettos to match, and her hair in a poofed-out mane.

There was no shame in her game ... Meg also flaunted her bare badonkadonk for the flashing lights.

She puts in the work several times in the gym and the results are crystal clear!!!

Of course, the elephant in the room is Tory Lanez's legal team's recently launched the 36HOURSLATER.com website, which claims he is wrongfully imprisoned for shooting Meg.