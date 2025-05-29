Tory Lanez Releases Audio & Video Inconsistent With Megan Thee Stallion Testimony

Play video content Image Credit: Getty / IG @itskelseynicole Composite

Tory Lanez's team has launched a spiraling, detailed new website containing never-before-heard audio from the night that got him convicted for shooting Megan Thee Stallion … with the defense’s trial witness telling cops at the scene the fired shots came from a woman!!!

Tory's team designed the site 36hourslater.com to uncover the 3 days following the shooting, sparked by Megan going on Instagram Live to tell her side.

L.A. native Sean Kelly was interviewed by investigators on the early morning of July 12, 2020 and told cops he could see one woman -- who we now know to be Kelsey -- angrily exit the rear passenger side of a Cadillac Escalade and open the driver-side passenger door in a fit of rage to confront the other woman, later learned to be Megan.

Kelly says a vicious catfight broke out with plenty of kicking and clawing, and told cops while the driver rushed out to break Megan and Kelsey up, Tory stayed in the backseat.

He goes on to describe what appears to be Kelsey's “drop shooting into the car” and it was only when the gunshots began, he saw Tory rush out of the SUV to get involved.

Kelly testified to all this in court, but the jury still found Tory guilty of first-degree assault with a firearm -- and several other charges related to possessing the gun.

It’s been a rough go since the 2023 sentencing that got him 10 years … prison footage of him being stabbed 14 times recently surfaced online.

JauQuan Smith, Tory’s bodyguard and the driver at the time, also gave cops a sworn statement about breaking up the fight, but ultimately says he didn’t see who fired the gun when Tory and Kelsey were tussling.

A bodyguard for Kelsey by the name of Bradlie James also provided a statement in hopes of providing clarity by claiming he overheard Kelsey tell her husband that she had fired the gun “3x in the air” before Tory intervened, causing the gun to fire 2x more times.

Yet, Tory’s manifesto highlights conflicting medical reports from 3 different doctors -- with only one physician listing Megan’s foot injuries as being related to a gunshot wound.

Tory also posted several videos with Megan openly proclaiming she wasn’t shot but actually stepped on broken glass during the police stop … at one time even saying she reopened an old wound.