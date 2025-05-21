SZA Disses 'Stupid' Tory Lanez Supporters in Megan Thee Stallion's Honor
SZA is sticking by her homegirl Megan Thee Stallion ... and telling Tory Lanez supporters to either get their man'z to file something in court or STFU!!!
The Diamond-selling R&B singer found herself in alignment with a post by social media legal influencer The Luncheon Lawyer on Tuesday ... which shades Tory's team for seeking public attention instead of alerting the government to the new evidence they've found.
SZA shamed all of Tory's delusional fans in the IG post ... "The density!!!!! I'm actually SO shocked at the amount of ppl fully comfortable bullying a woman that's proven to be a victim of assault ??! Like out loud where other ppl can see you ?? Lmao u finna be stupid OUTLOUD?”
The sentiment hasn't been unanimous. Thousands of fans have been vocal about Tory's innocence, as have several music artists ... Drake, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Kodak Black, The Game, Trippie Redd, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and even Kanye West have lent public support to Tory.
The ball is in Tory's court ... Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is in his corner and told TMZ Live today there's a new video that proves the Megan Thee Stallion shooting was a farce!!!
SZA's been a one-woman P.S.A. lately ... she recently spread drug abuse resistance education to the kids who huff whippets!!!