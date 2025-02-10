Drake Rants About Exes Just Hours Before Serena & SZA's Super Bowl Turn Up

Drake's Down Under on tour, and he was onstage venting about his exes -- just hours before two of them, Serena Williams and SZA, hit the Super Bowl stage with his sworn enemy, Kendrick Lamar.

Drake was filmed ranting about exes on stage during his concert for the Anita Max Win Tour in Melbourne, Australia, after his ex Serena Williams joined Kendrick Lamar for his Super Bowl halftime performance, where she Crip Walked to 'Not Like Us.' pic.twitter.com/ww9Rrc91aG — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 10, 2025 @ArtOfDialogue_

Drake got spicy onstage, shading past flames who "play you in your f***ing life" ... and telling fans, "If you're doing better than your ex, turn up to this song!" -- before launching into "You Broke My Heart." He was performing a stop for his "Anita Max Win" tour at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia ahead of the Super Bowl kickoff in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Looks like Drake’s exes weren’t exactly crying over him -- they were too busy living it up at Caesars Superdome Sunday, with Serena, who he had a thing with from 2011 to 2015, making a dance cameo to "Not Like Us," the super popular track dissing Drizzy.

Play video content Apple Music/NFL

And that wasn’t all -- Kendrick brought out another one of Drake’s exes, SZA, who performed "Luther" and "All the Stars" with K. Dot.