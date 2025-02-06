Too Short Says Kendrick Lamar Shouldn't Rap 'Not Like Us' At Super Bowl

Play video content TMZ.com

Too Short is advocating for Kendrick Lamar NOT to perform "Not Like Us" at Super Bowl LIX ... he thinks the Grammy-winning diss track has done its maximum damage!!!

We caught up with Short in West Hollywood at The Abbey as he got back into the groove following his brother's tragic murder ... and the "Blow The Whistle" star was happy to dish sports commentary.

In terms of the Big Game, Short says he's pulling for anyone but the Chiefs, so the Eagles in this case.

Patrick Mahomes' squad dominated the AFC West Conference which houses Short's beloved Raiders ... so it's clear the Short Dog's a little salty this year.

He's also confident Kendrick will dominate his halftime performance but doesn't feel he needs to perform "Not Like Us."

Short says it'll be a bigger flex for K. Dot to skip flaming Drake on sports' biggest stage ... simply because of how well it performed. He thinks it would be a bigger flex for Kendrick to let the song live in minds rent-free.

