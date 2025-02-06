Too Short Spotted 1st Time After Brother's Death, Still Battling Emotions

Play video content TMZ.com

Too Short was dealt a tremendous loss last week ... the rap legend's brother was found murdered in their Oakland hometown -- but he's slowly getting back in the saddle!!!

TMZ Hip Hop chopped up with Too Short in West Hollywood Wednesday night, and while things are understandably heavy for him right now, he's got to keep pushing.

He says his emotions are too raw to convey what he's feeling properly but he felt he could bank on a bit of socialization to perk him up, so he stepped out to popular hotspot The Abbey with friends.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Last week, he posted a teary tribute and admitted he was slow to reply to texts -- grief has no timelines but he appears to be doing better.

Short Dog's brother Wayne was gunned down on January 29 during a botched robbery in his marijuana grow house.