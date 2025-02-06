Ja Rule Pays Tribute to Late Friend and Collaborator Irv Gotti

Ja Rule is mourning the loss of music legend Irv Gotti ... who launched the rapper's career in the '90s and elevated him in the early '00s.

Following word of the Murder Inc. cofounder's death, Ja Rule posted to Instagram a black-and-white tribute to Gotti ... along with a short but poignant message for his late mentor.

Check it out ... Ja Rule uploaded a profile shot of Gotti to his feed and shared a pic of himself up close with the mega producer.

He wrote in the caption ... "Love you… 💔 🕊️."

As you know, Gotti and his brother, Chris, who also built Murder Inc., produced some of Ja Rule's biggest hits ... including "Between Me and You," "Holla Holla," and "Put It on Me," among others.

The hit maker passed away Wednesday in New York City, where he was surrounded by family and friends. A cause of death has not been shared at this time.

He did face a number of health issues in recent years ... including a stroke in 2024, which left him using a cane for walking support.

His children, Angie, Sonny, and JJ, have also paid tribute to the hip hop great, praising him as "a true visionary" who helped transform the industry for artists and fans.

They wrote ... "His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations."

Gotti was 54.