Irv Gotti Sued For Sexual Assault, 50 Cent Predicts Lawsuit Will Ruin Him

Murder Inc. Records mogul Irv Gotti is being accused of sexual assault by a woman who claims she dated him for two years ... this according to a new lawsuit.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, the Murder Inc. Records CEO met the woman -- who is suing as a Jane Doe -- through a mutual friend at a poker tournament in the summer of 2020 and took her on a tropical vacation to Saint Martin.

Upon arrival, the woman claims Gotti threatened to send her home if she didn't have sex with him. She says she complied "Due to his power and influence in the music world."

The woman says she continued to date Gotti into January 2022 when he flew her out to Miami and the two stayed at the Four Seasons hotel -- where she claims Gotti forced her to perform oral sex on him in an elevator.

The woman claims a similar incident ended the relationship later that summer when Gotti flew her out to Atlanta and allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him in an Uber.

She claims Gotti's actions led her to be admitted to a psych ward for treatment and says she now fears leaving her home. She also says Gotti made disparaging remarks about her on his social media channels.

Gotti appeared on "Drink Champs" last year and complained about a woman bleeding his pockets dry while predicting love wasn't in the cards for him down the line ... but it's unclear if he was referring to the woman behind this lawsuit when he made those comments.

His longtime nemesis 50 Cent weighed in, saying he doesn't think Irv has the funds to deal with the lawsuit.