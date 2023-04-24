50 Cent Teases Irv Gotti Over Ashanti and Nelly Relationship Rumors

50 Cent is stomping all over Irv Gotti's broken heart in light of the fact Ashanti and Nelly appear to be an item once again!!!

On Monday, 50 reposted Ashanti and Nelly's weekend touchy-feely performance in Vegas but fixed his commentary and jeers on Irv ... with whom the G-Unit rapper has a long-running feud.

Irv told the world last year he had been secretly dating Ashanti way back in the day, but lost his former artist to Nelly years ago ... and embarrassingly found out while watching TV.

Aside from the Sin City performance, Nelly and Ashanti were spotted ringside at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight over the weekend, holding hands at that.