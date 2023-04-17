50 Cent Not Engaged to Cuban Link Despite Huge Diamond Ring

50 Cent and his longtime girlfriend Cuban Link sparked engagement rumors over the weekend after she was spotted wearing a HUGE diamond rock while watching him perform ... but fans shouldn't start cooking up about wedding day scenarios just yet.

A rep for 50 Cent tells TMZ Hip Hop ... the ring is not an engagement ring, but the couple IS very much together and in love.

Play video content Instagram / @_cuban_link

Cuban certainly helped stir the rumor pot with her IG post showing herself backstage watching her man with a Summer Walker love ballad playing -- plus, her caption had white heart and padlock emojis.

She had to know what fans would think, but again ... we're told there's no engagement.