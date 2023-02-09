Nas & 50 Cent To Collaborate For Nas' 'King's Disease 4' Album

Nas and 50 Cent are set to have a collab on the upcoming "King's Disease 4" ... cementing a full circle moment for the Queens rap legends who don't exactly have the best career history together.

The two hip hop powerhouses recorded a couple of tracks in the late '90s before 50's rebranding after he was shot 9 times ... and later turned to rap rivals on diss records like "Don't Body Ya Self" and "Piggy Bank" throughout the mid-'00s.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Nas' "KD" series has largely been about destroying and rebuilding bad troupes within hip hop and Black culture and a 50 Cent reunion feels on par for the course.

The news was first revealed in 50's new Billboard cover story, where he's said to also be making his official album comeback with production from Dr. Dre ... 20 years after he first solidified his legacy!!!

50's g-g-g-roundbreaking debut album "Get Rich Or Die Tryin'" officially turned 20 years old on Monday ... and the megastar rapper got a workout in signing autographed copies for fans!!!