Irv Gotti Exploring Countersuit in Sexual Assault Case, Denies Wrongdoing

Irv Gotti is fighting back against the sexual assault allegations leveled against him in a new lawsuit ... and he's pondering one of his own.

A rep for the Murder Inc. Records head honcho reacted Thursday to the civil lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade County by a Jane Doe, and Gotti's camp is claiming the plaintiff pulled some shady business.

According to the rep, the suit "was filed after Mr. Gotti rejected the attempt by this individual to coerce a payment of money from him. The lawsuit contains a single page of 'facts' which are unsworn to, sparse by any measure, and which Mr. Gotti categorically denies."

In the complaint, the woman claims she dated Gotti for 2 years, and he forced her to perform oral sex on him in public places on more than one occasion. She claims to have suffered mental anguish as a result.

Gotti's rep adds, "The allegations represent an affront to women who have truly suffered abuse. Mr. Gotti has been surrounded by strong women the entirety of his life – his mother, five sisters, and daughter. The top employees at his company are women. Mr. Gotti’s relationships with women have been characterized by mutual respect, honesty, and empathy. Mr. Gotti’s reputation has been placed at issue."

As you'd expect, the rep says Irv will fight the "baseless claim" in court -- but, interestingly, they also say he's considering filing his own countersuit for defamation.

Perhaps least shockingly, Irv's foe 50 Cent is already capitalizing on the legal drama by making jokes about the lawsuit ... and, even gauging fan interest in a potential docuseries. 👀