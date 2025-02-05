Irv Gotti Dead at 54

Music mega producer Irv Gotti -- who worked with big acts like DMX, Ja Rule and Ashanti -- is dead ... TMZ has confirmed.

Multiple sources close to his family tell us he died Wednesday in New York City. It's currently unclear exactly how he died.

Irv's battled health problems recently since suffering a stroke last year, and has had to walk with the aid of a cane.

The famed head of Murder Inc. Records has been open with his struggles with diabetes ... saying he wasn't consistent with taking his insulin. Irv also noted his doctors had encouraged him to change his diet, which he was struggling to do.

When he suffered his stroke, a rep told us diabetes was a factor ... though, we were told Irv was improving his diet as a result.

Gotti had a legendary career in hip hop, producing "Can I Live" on Jay-Z's debut album "Reasonable Doubt."

When Irv was at Def Jam, he signed DMX and served as executive producer on DMX's first studio album, "It's Dark and Hell is Hot." He eventually launched his label, Murder Inc., under the Def Jam umbrella ... and its first release was Ja Rule's debut album, "Venni Vetti Vecci."

Gotti also signed Vanessa Carlton to a record deal and produced her 2007 album "Heroes & Thieves."

Irv and his former artist Ashanti had a war of words a couple years ago, when he opened up -- on a now legendary "Drink Champs" episode -- about what he described as their "relationship." She fired back, saying it was never that serious to her, and accused Gotti of being salty he no longer had control of her career.

The rise of Irv's label was the subject of the 2022 BET documentary, "The Murder Inc Story" ... and Ashanti felt that was also part of why they beefed, because she chose not to participate in the 3-part series.

Gotti was 54.