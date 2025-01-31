Voice of He-Man, Morris the Cat, John Erwin Dead at 88

John Erwin, the voice of several well-known TV characters from the 1960s through the '80s ... including He-Man and Morris The Cat ... has died, TMZ has learned.

Erwin's rep tells TMZ John passed away from natural causes on December 20, 2024, in his California home ... but the information is just coming out now.

John was from Cambridge, Massachusetts, and spent most of his career in voice work for animation roles. He voiced the character Reggie Mantle on "The Archie Show" in the late '60s.

He appeared onscreen in multiple episodes of the Clint Eastwood TV show "Rawhide." But he's probably best recognized as the voice of the character He-Man, and Prince Adam, as well as the villain Beast Man, on the 1980s cartoon "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe." He did advertising work as well, articulating the voice of Morris the Cat for 9Lives cat food commercials.

He voiced a He-Man return appearance on the animated show "Family Guy" in 2005.

Melendy Britt, the voice of animated hero She-Ra on the show "She Ra: Princess of Power," a crossover cartoon sharing characters with He-Man, worked with Erwin, and tells TMZ ... "It's hard to accept he is gone. Aside from being a creative beautiful human being and a loyal friend, for 40 years we shared our affection portraying twin brother and sister in the He-Man and She-Ra animation series."

Erwin was 88.