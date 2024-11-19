Veteran Cartoon Voice Actor Dan Hennessey Dead at 82

Dan Hennessey, a veteran Canadian voice actor behind many iconic cartoon characters, has died, TMZ has learned.

Dan's family tells TMZ ... he died Wednesday at home in his sleep from complications associated with Parkinson's disease.

You’ve definitely heard his voice at some point -- he voiced Chief Quimby on "Inspector Gadget," George Raccoon on "The Raccoons," Father Bear on "Little Bear" and Braveheart on "The Care Bears."

He also lent his voice to a ton of other characters, including roles in "RoboCop," "Babar," "Beetlejuice," and "X-Men: The Animated Series."

Dan's loved ones are remembering him as "an incredible son, brother, husband, father, friend, and performer."

The family adds ... "We are so touched by all those letting us know how he impacted them through his craft, from stage to voice acting and direction. We are warmed by the fact that he provided comfort to a generation of kids around the world by giving voice to beloved animated characters like Braveheart Lion and Fatherbear, who were the personification of his kind and exuberant personality."

They continue ... "That his contributions to voice acting and contagious spirit live on in perpetuity is a unique gift to those who greatly mourn his loss. He truly was the bravest heart we knew.”

Dan is survived by his adoring fam ... wife Patricia, and daughters Skye and Eden.

The family asks that donations be made to the Michael J. Fox foundation for Parkinson's Research.

He was 82.