Barry Michael Cooper, 'New Jack City' Writer, Dead at 66
Writer and producer Barry Michael Cooper has died in Baltimore, Maryland ... TMZ has learned.
Cooper wrote a series of iconic 1990s movies, including "New Jack City," starring Wesley Snipes and Chris Rock ... "Above The Rim," starring Tupac Shakur ... and "Sugar Hill." He also produced the 2017-2019 TV series "She's Gotta Have It," based on the Spike Lee film of the same name.
He began his career as a journalist, writing for Spin Magazine and the Village Voice, among others.
Cooper had just posted on Instagram on January 15, celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.
The Maryland Chief Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Cooper died Tuesday.
He was 66.
RIP