'Moonshiners' Star Kenny Law Dead at 68

Kenny Law, best known for starring on Discovery's "Moonshiners," has died ... TMZ has learned.

Kenny's cousin Henry Law tells TMZ … the third-generation, Virginia-based distiller passed away in a local hospital Tuesday after battling a myriad of health issues the last several years.

As Henry puts it ... Kenny was dealing with heart trouble for some time, and had a heart attack back in 2024. He also struggled with diabetes, which was a constant factor in his ongoing health struggles.

Henry says it was a combination of these issues, as well as a blood infection, that led to Kenny's hospitalization for the last month ... and subsequent death this week.

Per Henry, Kenny's body just wore out after fighting both the infection and his underlying conditions.

We're told Kenny's family was with him when he died.

The family is having a viewing this Friday, according to Kenny's cousin ... and his funeral will be held at a gravesite the following day.

Discovery Channel fans will best recognize Kenny from his constant presence on "Moonshiners" ... which premiered in 2011 and followed Appalachian locals as they kept up the 200-year-old illegal alcohol distilling tradition in the region. The show has run for 14 seasons.

Kenny and Henry also ran the Law's Choice Distillery in Franklin County, Virginia together ... where they carried on relative Amos Law's "notorious" moonshining legacy.

"Moonshiners" star Amanda Bryant paid tribute to Kenny amid news of his passing, remembering him as "a true moonshine legend."

She added ... "It was an Honor to know you and call you my friend. Rest Easy Big Guy. Prayers for the whole Law family in this time. They are all very good friends of mine and my heart breaks for each of them."

Kenny was 68.