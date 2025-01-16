Bob Uecker, Legendary Broadcaster, 'Major League' Actor, Dead at 90

Juuuuuuust a bit outside.

Legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker has died at 90, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday morning.

Prior to his Hall of Fame career behind the microphone, Uecker -- born in Wisconsin in 1934 -- signed with his hometown Milwaukee Braves in 1956 ... before spending several seasons in the minor leagues.

In 1962, he debuted with the big league club ... before later playing with the Cardinals and Phillies.

After retiring in the late 60s, Uecker transitioned to the booth ... taking the Brewers job in 1971.

Bob, who knew baseball as well as anyone, was known for his entertaining style while on the mic ... all the way through his retirement in 2022.

Uecker called Brewers baseball games for 50 years ... and was named Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year five times.

Bob was inducted into the National Radio HOF in 2001.

Uecker is also known for his iconic role in the 'Major League' movie franchise ... where he played the role of Harry Doyle, a broadcaster for the lowly Cleveland Indians.