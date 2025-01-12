'General Hospital' Star Leslie Charleson Dead at 79

Leslie Charleson -- a well-known soap opera star -- has died ... according to an announcement posted to the official "General Hospital" Instagram account.

Frank Valentini -- an executive producer on the long-running soap -- wrote the statement ... highlighting Charleson's enduring legacy after more than 50 years on the show.

Valentini writes that just as Leslie's character was the heart of the Quartermaine family on the show, she was a matriarch to the cast and crew ... and, she will be deeply missed. Frank did not mention a cause of death.

Variety reports she passed away Sunday morning after battling a long illness.

Charleson started acting professionally on the show "A Flame in the Wind" in 1965 when she was just 19 years old ... going on to appear in episodes of "Mannix," "The Wild Wild West," "Marcus Welby, M.D.," "Happy Days," "Cannon," "Barnaby Jones," and more.

But, it wasn't until 1977 when she got her big break ... first appearing in the role of Dr. Monica Quartermaine in "General Hospital" -- taking over the role of Monica Bard from actress Patsy Rahn.

From '77 until 2023, Leslie appeared in 2,079 episodes of the show -- becoming the longest tenured cast member in 'GH' history. Recent health issues, including several falls, prevented her from appearing on the show in 2024.

Leslie was 79 years old.