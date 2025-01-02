'Ace Ventura,' 'General Hospital' Character Actor John Capodice Dead at 83

John Capodice, a veteran character actor who appeared onstage and screen for decades -- including in memorable roles in 'Ace Ventura' and 'General Hospital' -- has died, TMZ has learned.

Capodice's passing was announced on the Pizzi Funeral Home website in New Jersey Thursday. His cause of death was not revealed.

Capodice was born on Christmas Day, 1941, in Chicago, and he served in the U.S. Army in Korea in the mid-1960s, before moving to New York City to begin his acting career in Off-Broadway stage productions.

He appeared on the soap opera "Ryan's Hope" in 1978 ... and went on act in "As the World Turns," and "Moonlighting," "Seinfeld," "L.A. Law," and "Melrose Place," "Will & Grace" ... and he had a recurring role on "General Hospital." He also appeared on Broadway stage productions.

Capodice's career film roles included "Wall Street," "The Doors," "Speed" and "Independence Day" ... and he had a memorable turn as a police detective who ridiculed Jim Carrey's main character in "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective."

He appeared most recently on the 2024 TV comedy series "Conversation with Monster."

Capodice died Monday. He is survived by his wife, 2 daughters and 4 grandkids. According to the Pizzi Funeral Home obituary, the family has requested donations in his memory to go to Rockland Homes for Heroes.

Capodice was 83.