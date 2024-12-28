'Father of the Bride' Director Charles Shyer Dead At 83

'Father of the Bride' Director Dead At 83

Charles Shyer, the writer-director best known for the "Father of the Bride" remake starring Steve Martin, has died.

Shyer died Friday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a brief illness, his daughter told media outlets.

The Oscar-nominated writer and director teamed with then-wife Nancy Meyers for several classic '80s comedies ... including "Private Benjamin," "Irreconcilable Differences," and "Baby Boom."

Of course ... it was the comedy classic "Father of the Bride" where the creative couple found their biggest success ... a remake of the 1950 classic, which spawned a successful sequel in 1995.

Meyers and Shyer divorced in 1999 ... their last official collaboration was the screenplay for "The Parent Trap," starring then-newcomer Lindsay Lohan.

He was 83.