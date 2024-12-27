Boxer Paul Bamba Dead At 35, Manager and Singer Ne-Yo Mourns Loss

Professional boxer Paul Bamba -- who recently became the first fighter to sign with Ne-Yo's management company -- has died, the singer announced Friday. He was just 35 years old.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives," Ne-Yo and the Bamba family said in a joint statement.

Bamba held a 19-3 record over the course of his career ... and most recently defeated Rogelio Medina Luna in New Jersey this past Saturday to be named the WBA Gold Cruiserweight world champion.

After the victory, Bamba called out Jake Paul ... saying if the internet superstar wanted to take the sport seriously, he would entertain the offer.

Bamba was also slated to fight Tommy Fury in November 2022 ... but the bout was canceled due to weight issues.

As we previously reported just last month, Bamba recently signed with Ne-Yo's boxing management venture ... and he was excited about the partnership.

"I'm honored to work with NE-YO in this capacity and I’m grateful for his unwavering confidence in me," Bamba said at the time.

"I know he has the ability to open new doors and create opportunities for me to elevate as a fighter. It’s going to be an exciting new chapter."

Bamba took 14 total fights in 2024 -- all knockout wins.

"He was a fierce yet confident competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness. But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual that inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination," the joint statement continued.