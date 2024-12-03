Three-Time Boxing Champ Israel Vazquez Dead At 46 After Cancer Battle

Mexican boxer Israel Vazquez -- a former three-time world champion in the super bantamweight division -- has passed away at 46 years old after a battle with cancer.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed the news in a social media post ... stating the fighter is "finally resting in peace" a month after his diagnosis was made public.

"May God give strength and support to his wife Laura, their children, family and friends during these difficult times," Sulaiman said on X.

"Thank you Israel for the so many great memories that you have given us through your actions inside the ring but most importantly outside of it," he continued. "You are now eternal, rest in peace, everything will be all right."

Vazquez's former trainer, Freddie Roach, also shared a tribute ... saying he was one of the greatest fighters he ever worked with.

"Israel, my friend, may you rest in peace now. My condolences to the Vázquez family and to all those who called Israel their friend."

The WBC set up a GoFundMe campaign to support Vazquez after his diagnosis was revealed ... with $44,000 raised for the cause.

"Magnifico" had 44 wins in his career – 32 by way of knockout -- and just five defeats.

Vazquez had a legendary rivalry with fellow Mexican pugilist Rafael Márquez -- with both winning two bouts in their matchups.

Two of their events earned Fight of the Year honors ... and Vazquez retired following the conclusion of their quadrilogy.