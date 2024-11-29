Alabama A&M Player Medrick Burnett Jr. Dead At 20 After Head Injury In Game

Alabama A&M football linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. has passed away at 20 years old after suffering a severe head injury during a game last month.

According to local officials, he died at 5:43 PM Wednesday evening at UAB Hospital.

Burnett Jr. was involved in the collision during A&M's matchup with Alabama State on Oct. 26 -- one day before his birthday. He received treatment in the ICU ... and according to his sister, had several brain bleeds and swelling.

"He had to have a tube to drain to relieve the pressure, and after 2 days of severe pressure, we had to opt for a craniotomy, which was the last resort to help try to save his life, Dominece James said following the on-field injury.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Burnett Jr.'s family ... and more than $48,000 has been raised.

Alabama A&M published -- and later retracted -- a statement announcing Burnett Jr.'s death Wednesday morning ... claiming it was notified of the tragic news from an "immediate" family member the night prior.