TikTok Star Jiare Schneider Found Dead in Woods After Going Missing

Jiare Schneider -- a TikTok star who went missing earlier this month -- is dead ... this according to local reports citing police.

The social media star's body was reportedly found earlier this week in Georgia ... about a week and a half after he initially went missing.

Officers say they received a phone call from friends and family of Jiare on Tuesday morning, after which they did a sweep of the area and came across his remains, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

The body was reportedly found inside a car matching the description of the Toyota his family said he borrowed from a friend for a night out at a strip club in Atlanta.

The early investigation suggests the vehicle went through overgrowth and into a tree at the rear of the property, cops said in a statement to local outlets. An official cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Jiare was known as Big_Homie_TooTall on Tiktok and, while he only had a modest following, several of his videos went viral on the site ... especially in light of his disappearance.

Schneider was 31.