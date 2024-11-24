Big Boom A.J. Defeats Q.T. Marshall At AEW Full Gear, Cameos From Big Justice, Rizzler

Big Boom A.J. kept his promise ... as the TikTok sensation was victorious in his All Elite Wrestling debut against Q.T. Marshall at Full Gear -- thanks to an assist from his son, Big Justice!!

The match got kicked off with the special guest timekeeper ... with the Costco Guys' legendary friend, The Rizzler, getting walked down to the ring by former WWE Superstar and current AEW talent Big Show.

After the young influencer hit a few "rizz faces," the match got underway ... and even though he hasn't taken part in a match in years, A.J. seemed comfortable moving about the ring.

At one point in the back-and-forth action, Q.T. Marshall found himself sitting on the turnbuckle to catch his breath -- but the destroyer of double-chunk chocolate cookies made his way to the top rope and hit a massive superplex on the wrestling vet!!

To no one's surprise, Marshall didn't play by the rules ... with one of his buddies running down to the ring to distract A.J. and give him the opportunity to kick his nemesis straight in the kisser.

As the ref was busy dealing with Marshall's shenanigans, Big Justice snuck his way into the ring ... and did his best Bill Goldberg impression by hitting an earth-shattering spear against QT!!

A.J. cleaned up the rest of the job with a powerbomb ... pinning his opponent to pick up the W!

While it's unclear when will see the Costco-verse back in the ring following the win ... the bringer of BOOM told TMZ Sports prior to his match he doesn't anticipate this being a one-time thing.

"I think you'll be seeing Big Boom A.J. again," he said earlier this week.