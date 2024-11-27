TikTok-Famous Beekeeper Erika Thompson Secretly Finalizes Divorce

TikTok’s favorite beekeeper, Erika Thompson, has secretly wrapped up her divorce -- and the news only came to light after fans started buzzing about her months-long radio silence.

TMZ obtained the court docs -- Erika filed for divorce from Andrew Garrett Hollister in July 2023, they settled in March 2024, and as of yesterday, the judge gave it the final stamp of approval.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Erika’s bee-filled TikToks are all about saving the hive, so her ex, Andrew, was never part of the picture online -- making the divorce totally fly under the radar until her fans noticed she went MIA for three months earlier this year.

She made her grand return in October, but when she shared a video of her handling the bees, there was something missing… her ring!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

That’s when fans started connecting the dots -- figuring Erika had split from her hubby. And yep, it's been confirmed their four-year marriage is officially done.