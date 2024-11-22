Jesse James' Former Porn Star Wife Files for Divorce, Both Spouses Claim Abuse

Jesse James and his estranged wife, former porn star Bonnie Rotten, are getting a divorce ... and they are accusing each other of domestic abuse.

James -- Sandra Bullock's ex-husband -- filed for the restraining order Wednesday in response to Rotten's divorce petition and her own TRO request ... and he's asking the court to keep Rotten 100 feet from him and their child until a custody hearing can be held.

In the docs, James says the two married back in June 2022 ... but claims a few months before that, Bonnie -- real name Alaina Hicks -- attacked him and tried to break his finger.

James says incidents like this happened several times over the years ... including while Bonnie was pregnant with their son, Bishop -- when he says she poked a hole in his neck with her thumbnail.

On another occasion, James claims he was leaving the house after a heated argument when Bonnie kicked him from behind, breaking his wrist and dislocating his thumb.

In addition, Jesse's claiming his estranged wife has regularly beaten their cats and dogs ... and says their son is now mimicking the abusive behavior with the cats.

Worth noting ... Bonnie has also filed for a TRO against Jesse -- claiming he's been physical with her before and even slapped her in the face on one occasion ... and saying she never actually kicked him when he broke his wrist, but instead slammed a door that accidentally injured him. She says Jesse responded by punching her in the throat.

Jesse claims Bonnie's TRO is an attempt to cast him as the villain when he insists he's the victim of her abuse.

This isn't the first time Bonnie has filed for divorce ... she filed twice back in 2022 -- though she clearly never went through with it.

We reached out to Bonnie who tells us she made the choice to move out of the house with Jesse and took their son with her to protect them. She says that after she filed for divorce, Jesse started making false and baseless allegations against her that are completely fabricated as "part of his ongoing attempt to manipulate and gaslight me."

She continues... "For the safety and well-being of our child, I will not engage in litigating this matter in the press. I trust the legal process to address these issues appropriately and respectfully ask for privacy during this time."