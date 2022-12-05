Jesse James' Wife Bonnie Rotten Calls off Divorce One Day After Filing

Jesse James' wife Bonnie Rotten is apparently willing to give her marriage another shot ... because she's pulling the plug on their divorce just a day after filing.

Bonnie took to social media Monday, putting up a lengthy post about her decision ... saying, "The past week has been a pretty terrible week on all accounts" -- saying she made the mistake of posting her "private business" about Jesse online.

For those unaware, Bonnie's referring to her putting Jesse on blast for believing he was cheating on her -- and soon after, it was reported she filed to divorce the mechanic.

She confirms she did file, but says "the next day I filed a non suit to stop the divorce."

Bonnie continues, "I love Jesse so much and was very hurt by what I saw when I went through his phone" ... saying she's working out the marriage "I believe in."

