Jesse James 'Monster Garage' Reboot Delayed By Coronavirus Pandemic

Exclusive

Jesse James is gonna have to wait a little longer to unleash the monster in his garage ... his reality show reboot is being put on ice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jessie is currently sheltering-in-place at his home in Austin, Texas and with a ban on large gatherings brought on by COVID-19 he can't assemble a crew for the return of "Monster Garage."

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Jesse says 'Monster Garage' is being put on hold at least until the end of the month. Jesse says they already have a pilot episode in the can, but they are in a holding pattern until his crew of about 30 people is safe to congregate on set.

TMZ broke the story ... Jesse is returning to reality TV following a 14-year hiatus, bringing 'Monster Garage' back to Discovery Channel after traveling the world and expanding his skill set in forging and blacksmith work.