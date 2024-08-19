TikTok Star Nicky Champa Files For Divorce From Pierre Boo

TikTok star Nicky Champa is pulling the plug on his marriage ... he just filed for divorce from his famous partner.

Nicky beelined it to court bright and early Monday morning and filed for divorce from fellow TikTok star Pierre Boo after 2 years of marriage.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Nicky lists the date of separation as July 2023 ... and he's going with the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

No kids involved here, so no need to hammer out custody and child support ... and Nicky checked the box to block the court's ability to award either of them spousal support. Unclear if there's a prenup involved.

TMZ broke the story ... Nicky and Pierre secretly married in August 2022 in Las Vegas, and they took each other's last names.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.