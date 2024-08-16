Ex-NFL Player Bobby McCray Files for Divorce From Khadijah Haqq

Former NFL player Bobby McCray is waving the white flag on his marriage ... because he just filed for divorce from Khadijah Haqq, who is one of Khloe Kardashian's BFFs.

Bobby beelined it to court Friday and filed to officially end his marriage ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

In the docs, Bobby lists the date of separation as July, 7 2023 ... and he's going with the boilerplate irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Khadijah announced their split last August ... and now Bobby's taking the first step to legally end their union.

Bobby and Khadijah have 3 minor children together ... and he's asking for joint legal and physical custody. Bobby also wants spousal support from Khadijah, and wants to terminate the court's ability to award her spousal support.

The estranged couple met in a nightclub and they got hitched way back in July 2010 at Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles.