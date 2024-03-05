Tyreek Hill Says Divorce Saga With Wife Centered Around Postnup

Play video content The Pivot Podcast

Tyreek Hill is opening up about the divorce drama that plagued him and his wife earlier this year ... saying the saga all started because of a disagreement the two had over a postnup.

The Miami Dolphins star explained the situation to Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder on the latest episode of "The Pivot," saying his relationship with Keeta Vaccaro began to sour a bit after they began talks over how they would divide assets if they were ever to split.

"We had conversations about a postnup," Hill explained. "That was really where it all spiraled from."

Hill didn't dive further into the details of their postnup issues ... though he did seem to say that once people outside of their inner circle got word of their dispute, that's when things went sideways.

"All I'm going to say is, s*** gets weird when you tell people outside your family," he said. "You feel me?"

Remember, less than three months after Hill and Vaccaro tied the knot in Texas, Hill filed for divorce in Florida. At first, the football player denied everything ... saying in a tweet that he and Keeta were "happily married." However, days later, he admitted that some "f***ing bonehead" filed the documents without his approval.

In early February, the whole case was dismissed after Hill filed to drop his petition.

Now, things seem to be a whole lot better between the two -- they've been spotted getting lovey in public a ton recently, including last week, when they swapped kisses on a yacht during Hill's 30th birthday.