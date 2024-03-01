Tyreek Hill Celebrates 30th Birthday On Yacht ... Not Sweating Model Lawsuit

Play video content

Tyreek Hill clearly ain't too worried about the lawsuit a model hit him with last week ... the Miami Dolphins superstar is currently out on a yacht -- celebrating his birthday in some serious style.

The wide receiver -- fresh off being sued by an influencer who claimed he broke her leg in a fit of rage during a football drill last summer -- was seen on a big boat with his wife on Friday afternoon in a large body of water.

Hill seemed to party without a care in the world ... smooching his significant other, dancing around and soaking in all of the first hours of his 30s.

Hill also got to enjoy some balloons as well ... and even a custom cake!!

Of course, it hasn't all been sunshine and rainbows for Hill the last few days ... particularly after Sophie Hall filed her lawsuit on Feb. 23 -- suing him for unspecified damages.