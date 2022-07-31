TikTok Couple Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo List $2.25M Bell Canyon Home

TikTokers Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo's Bell Canyon home has been listed for sale ... and it's got quite the price tag for whoever wants to pick up what the influencer couple once called home.

Tucked away in the hills near Calabasas, Nicky and Pierre's $2.25M house has great views of the canyon during the day and city lights at night ... the building's got floor-to-ceiling windows to take it all in.

The 4.4K square foot pad comes with a 3-car garage, a temperature-controlled wine room and an elevator to bring you to any floor in the house -- whether you're unable to go upstairs or just don't feel like making the climb.

The outside's got the obligatory pool with several patio areas nearby for some tanning and R&R.

The surrounding area's got a ton of stuff to do as well -- it has a park, tennis courts, hiking trails and spots for horseback riding.

It's quite the place for a TikTok couple ... for those unaware, Nicky and Pierre have a combined follower count of over 24M on the platform, jumping on all sorts of viral trends, challenges and dances.

Rebekah Schwartz of The Agency holds the listing.