Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TikTok Couple Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo Married in August

TikTok Couple Secret Wedding ... For Nicky Champa & Pierre Boo!!!

10/15/2022 12:15 AM PT
pierre boo and nicky champa get married

TikTok stars Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo have made things super official -- TMZ has learned they tied the knot this summer.

According to the marriage license obtained by TMZ ... the influencer couple got hitched in August in Clark County, Nevada ... aka Las Vegas. Unclear if Elvis was involved in their nuptials.

The records also show that Nicky and Pierre took each other's last names.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Of course, marriage may not come as a huge surprise to some of their fans. The couple's been attached at the hip since they became an item back in 2017.

Pierre and Nicky rose to fame as an "it" couple after launching their joint IG account. Over the last few years, they also moved in together and started their TikTok careers.

They have a combined follower count of more than 25 million on the video platform.

Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo List Bell Canyon Home
Launch Gallery
Nicky And Pierre's Bell Canyon Home Launch Gallery
Luxury Level

As we reported, the two listed their Bell Canyon home in July. Clearly, they've had a pretty busy summer and have been making some big moves.

Congrats you two!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later