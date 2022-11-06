TikTok Star Bella Poarch Files For Divorce After Secretly Getting Married

TikTok star Bella Poarch's entire life seems to be on display to her 92 million followers, yet the fact she's married is her best kept secret -- until now, anyway, because she's filing for divorce.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Denarie Poarch, aka Bella, filed docs in Los Angeles County to end her nearly 4-year marriage to Tyler Poarch.

The TikTok star notes the standard "irreconcilable differences" as the reason she's calling it quits.

What's interesting is there are no photos or videos of the couple on Bella's TikTok or IG pages ... and there don't seem to be any pics of her wearing a wedding ring.

The divorce docs say she and Tyler tied the knot back in January 2019. And, if social media is any indicator, she seemed to be in good spirits 2 days before getting hitched ... posing for a mirror flick on IG.

It is possible she had posted Tyler shots, and has since scrubbed him off her page. If that's the case, she did a great job ... there's no trace of her soon-to-be ex.

The couple didn't have any children together, and she doesn't want either of them to pay spousal support.

