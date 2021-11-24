TikTok Star Tony Lopez's Wife Sarah-Jade Bleau Files for Legal Separation

There's trouble in TikTok paradise ... Tony Lopez's wife Sarah-Jade Bleau just filed for legal separation.

According to new docs, obtained by TMZ, SJB beelined it to court Tuesday and filed docs to make their split official ... after only 8 months of marriage.

Sarah-Jade, a TikTok star herself, says they've been separated since last Friday, and she's citing the usual "irreconcilable differences" in the docs. They do not have any kids together.

Here's some odd timing, though ... while SJB was going to court to seal the deal, so to speak, Tony put up a much different front, at least publicly.

He posted a photo dump Wednesday afternoon of people he's thankful for, and the first pic is him with Sarah-Jade.

And, get this ... she's already left a loving comment, saying ... "Very thankful for you babyz❤️" Certainly looks pretty amicable.