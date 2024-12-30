'Star Wars' Actor Angus MacInnes Dead at 77

Angus MacInnes -- a prolific actor who appeared in the original "Star Wars" film -- has died ... according to a Facebook post by a family member.

In the statement, his family reveals MacInnes passed away peacefully on December 23, surrounded by loved ones. They did not list a cause of death.

Angus' family says he took great pride in appearing in some unforgettable projects during his career ... adding that fans of "Star Wars" held a special place in his heart.

Outside of his career, the MacInnes family says he was a "kind, thoughtful, and generous soul who brought warmth and humor into the lives of everyone who knew him."

MacInnes made his first film appearance in the 1975 film "Rollerball," starring James Caan, in an uncredited role as a guard ... and, two years later he played Jon "Dutch" Vander, better known as Gold Leader, in "Star Wars."

While not a particularly big role, the part made him instantly recognizable to 'SW' diehards ... and, he was a frequent guest at conventions for the franchise. His voice was used again in the 2016 movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Among his other credits ... "Superman II," "John and Yoko: A Love Story," "Judge Dredd," "Eyes Wide Shut," "Hellboy," "Atlantic City," "The Black Dahlia," and "Captain Phillips." A short film in which he appears, titled "Don't," is currently in post-production, according to IMDb.

Angus was 77.