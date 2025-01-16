H.S. Basketball Star Noah Scurry Dead At 17, Shot & Killed Outside Home

Noah Scurry -- a high school basketball star in Pennsylvania -- tragically died this week after he was shot just steps from his home.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the fatal shooting happened at around 7:15 AM on Tuesday ... revealing Scurry was on his way to Samuel Fels High School when he was gunned down.

He was just 17 years old.

A motive for the shooting is not yet known ... authorities say an investigation into the incident is under way.

"No arrests have been made," the PPD said, "and no weapon was recovered."

Scurry was a senior at Samuel Fels H.S. ... and a captain on the boys' basketball team. According to his cousin, Breanna McGlynn, he was being recruited by colleges.

The Panthers games for this week have been canceled in the wake of his death.

SFHS principal Melissa Rasper said in a statement Tuesday that Scurry was more than just a talented basketball player ... he recently achieved the highest SAT scores at the school.

"Our deepest condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of this student," she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist Scurry's family with funeral expenses.