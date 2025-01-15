Man Caught With Pants Down at Bikini Beans Coffee, Fatally Shoots Himself

A despondent man fatally shot himself after he was caught with his pants down -- literally -- in his car at a coffee shop in Arizona, according to police.

The motorist, Nautica Malone, began his journey toward death last Wednesday when he pulled up to the drive-thru line at Bikini Beans Coffee in Tempe, AZ, and was approached by an employee who noticed he did not have pants on while taking his order, cops said.

Police said the employee told her manager as Malone rolled up to the drive-thru window still naked from the waist down. The manager allegedly whipped out her cell phone and recorded video of Malone, who was masturbating.

The video was subsequently uploaded to social media and it quickly spread online with millions of viewers commenting and accusing Malone of inappropriately touching himself in front of the manager.

Malone then drove to the city of Goodyear, Ariz., and shot himself in the head on January 11, according to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.

Tempe Police tell TMZ ... on the night of Malone's suicide, members of his family showed up at the coffee shop and were "aggressive" with the staff, "stating Malone had killed himself over the incident."

We reached out to the owner of Bikini Beans Coffee, Ben Lyles, who tells us ... “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the individual involved during this difficult time. This was an unfortunate and tragic situation. As a company, the safety our employees is always our top priority. In this case, an individual chose to commit a crime at one of our locations. We take incidents like this very seriously and remain committed to protecting our team and maintaining a safe and respectful environment.”