TikTok Star Jiare Schneider Cause of Death Revealed

TikTok star Jiare Schneider’s cause of death is out -- he tragically died from injuries sustained in a car crash.

A rep for the Clayton County Police Dept. in Georgia tells TMZ Jiare’s November death has been ruled accidental, and there's nothing suspicious about it. It’s still unclear if alcohol or drugs were involved.

We’re told Jiare was apparently heading to a "content house" in Georgia, where social media influencers live and work together, when he crashed in the woods across the street.

Jiare was missing for more than a week before his body was found inside a car matching the description of the Toyota he borrowed from a friend for a night out at an Atlanta strip club.