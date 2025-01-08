Ex-MLB Pitcher Brian Matusz Dead At 37

Former MLB pitcher Brian Matusz has tragically died at 37 years old.

Matusz's team, the Baltimore Orioles, announced the heartbreaking news late Tuesday evening ... though a cause of death was not revealed.

Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole, Brian Matusz.



A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he… pic.twitter.com/wNN3WkO8l4 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 8, 2025 @Orioles

"Brian's family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time," the team wrote.

Matusz -- a former first-round pick -- got his start in the Big Leagues in 2009 ... but he saw his first significant action in 2010, when he threw 175.2 innings for the Orioles.

Brian Matusz MLB Debut video because we all need it pic.twitter.com/LvgWRrETUI — Orioles Kangaroo (@ForeverOrioles) January 8, 2025 @ForeverOrioles

Matusz played eight total years in The Show ... piling up a 27-41 record with a 4.92 ERA and 462 strikeouts.

The University of San Diego -- where Matusz played college baseball -- remembered him as one of its "best players to ever wear a Torero uniform" in the wake of his death.

"His dedication to the USD community and passion for the game of baseball were evident to all who knew him," head coach Brock Ungricht said. "Brian's unexpected passing leaves a void in our hearts, but his legacy will continue to inspire us, both on and off the field. We will forever be grateful for his friendship and unwavering support of San Diego baseball. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."