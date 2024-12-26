'Baby Driver' Actor Hudson Meek Dead at 16 After Falling From Vehicle

Teen actor Hudson Meek -- best known for his role in the action film, "Baby Driver" -- has died after he tumbled out of a moving vehicle, TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell us... Hudson suffered blunt force trauma injuries after a fall on December 19 in Vestavia Hills, AL. He was rushed to a hospital and treated but passed away two days later.

Hudson's mom, Lane Wells Meeks, posted a message on Facebook, saying their family is shattered by her son's death ... adding he accomplished a lot in his short life and had a major impact on everyone he touched.

As for his credits, Hudson played the part of "Young Baby" in the 2017 Academy Award-nominated movie, "Baby Driver."

He also landed a guest role in the TV series, "MacGyver," and appeared in other projects such as “Found," “Legacies" and the 2015 film "90 Minutes in Heaven."

What's more, Hudson did voice-overs for Toys-R-Us and McDonald's commercials.

His online obituary says he was surrounded by his friends and family and the presence of the Lord when he peacefully died. He will be an organ donor to help people in need of transplants.

Hudson was 16.