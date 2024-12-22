'Die Hard 2' Star Art Evans Dead at 82

Art Evans, an actor best known for his roles in "Die Hard 2" and "Fright Night," has died ... according to his reps.

The film and TV actor died while surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, his publicist, Erica Huntzinger, confirmed to Variety. While the outlet did not share a cause of death, Deadline reports the actor's rep shared Art passed away due to a battle with diabetes.

Fans will likely best know Art for his work as Barnes in the 1990 follow-up film to "Die Hard," aptly titled "Die Hard 2." Remember, Art's character assists Bruce Willis' John McClane when all hell breaks loose at Dulles International Airport.

We're sure many homes are having a 'Die Hard' marathon as we speak ... given the ongoing debate whether the action flick is a Christmas movie -- but we digress.

Others will likely remember Art from his work in 1985 horror film, "Fright Night," where AE played Detective Lennox ... an officer skeptical to believe a vampire has moved into town.

However, Art had a number of other notable credits on his resume ... including "Metro," "M*A*S*H," "Hill Street Blues," “Monk," "The X-Files," "Ruthless People," and "Mad About You."

Art is survived by his wife, Babe Evans, and son, Ogadae Evans, ... who've asked for privacy as they navigate their heartbreak.

He was 82.