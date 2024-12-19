Celebrity Deaths In 2024: Liam Payne, Cissy Houston, More

2024 will be remembered for many shocking events ... and here, we remember celebrities who tragically died over the last calendar year.

Liam Payne shocked the world when he fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina ... and the former One Direction member's death is still under police investigation, with lots of moving parts involved.

12 years after Whitney Houston's death and 9 years after Bobbi Kristina Brown's passing, the Houston family suffered another sad loss ... the passing of singer Cissy Houston, Whitney's mom and Houston matriarch, occurred in October. She passed away at the age of 91 after battling Alzheimer's disease in hospice care.

Legendary fitness guru Richard Simmons was found dead in his home by his housekeeper after taking a big step back from the spotlight in recent years. The TV personality, who was 76 at the time of his passing, died following an accidental fall ... with complications from heart disease playing another factor in his death.

The family of O.J. Simpson announced the infamous athlete died in April following a battle with prostate cancer. The death of the controversial public figure -- who was notoriously acquitted after standing trial for the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, but later found liable in a wrongful death suit -- has sparked a number of challenges for the executor of his estate ... as Nicole and Ron's respective families are seeking to enforce a prior $33.5 million judgment.

The rap world was left rattled when Rich Homie Quan was found dead in his Atlanta home at the age of 34 in September. Almost a month later, it was confirmed the late rapper died from a toxic mix of drugs ... including fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine and promethazine.

His death was ruled an accident.

Fans of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise raised their wands in tribute wehn Maggie Smith died at the age of 89 in September. The legendary British actress, who was also known for her work in "Downton Abbey" and "Sister Act," died after receiving care at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, per her sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin.

Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Country legend Toby Keith lost his battle with stomach cancer in February ... less than 2 years after the singer shared his diagnosis with fans. At the time of his passing, his family praised Toby for his "grace and courage" during his cancer fight ... requesting privacy amid their grief.

Donald Sutherland -- a Hollywood legend best known for appearing in "The Dirty Dozen," "M*A*S*H," "Animal House," and the 'Hunger Games' franchise -- died in June following a long illness.

His son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, praised his famous father for being "one of the most important actors in the history of film."

Others who left us during 2024 include John Amos, "American Pickers" star Frank Fritz, Tito Jackson, James Earl Jones, Sid Eudy, and Shelley Duvall.