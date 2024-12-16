'Northern Exposure' Actress Diane Delano Dies at 67

Diane Delano -- famous for her roles in "Northern Exposure" and "The Wicker Man" -- has died, TMZ has learned.

Diane's rep tells us ... the actress passed away at her home in Los Angeles Friday after a brief illness. An official cause of death was not released.

Diane was best known for playing St. Barbara Semanski on the CBS TV series "Northern Exposure" in the 1990's, as well as Sister Beech in the 2006 film, "The Wicker Man," starring Nicholas Cage.

Her other TV credits included "Popular," "Days of Our Lives," "St. Elsewhere," "L.A. Law" and "Perfect Strangers."

In addition to "The Wicker Man," she landed film roles in 2004's "The Ladykillers," starring Tom Hanks, and "Paradise: A Town of Sinners and Saints," which hit theaters in 2024.

Play video content TMZ Studios

She was also a voice actor on the animated shows "Teen Titans" and "Batman: The Brave and the Bold."

Diane was 67.