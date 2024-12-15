'Star Trek' and 'Falcon Crest' Actress Jill Jacobson Dead at 70

Jill Jacobson -- a longtime actress in Hollywood with parts in "Falcon Crest" and 'Star Trek' -- has died ... according to reports.

Jacob's longtime friend Dan Harary tells The Hollywood Reporter ... Jill passed away earlier this month in Los Angeles after battling a long illness.

Jacobson kicked off her career in Hollywood in a series of small roles beginning in the late 1970s ... eventually appearing in well-known flicks like "Splash."

Her big break came in 1985 when she was cast as Erin Jones on the soap opera "Falcon Crest" in 22 episodes before grabbing a role on the show "The New Gidget" ... a spin-off series of the 1960s soap starring Sally Field.

Sci-fi diehards may remember her from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" or "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" on which she appeared.

Among her other credits ... "Party Down," "Hung," "House of Usher," "Days of Our Lives," "Who's the Boss?," "Newhart," "Murphy Brown," and many more.

Jacobson's next project "Merrily" is currently in production, and it's scheduled to come out sometime next year. It's unclear if Jill had already wrapped on her part.

Jill was a regular at The Improv and The Comedy Store in Los Angeles where she performed stand-up comedy for years.

Jacobson was 70.