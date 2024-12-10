'Mod Squad' Star Michael Cole Dead at 84

Michael Cole, who was notably the last surviving star of the '60s/'70s hit crime drama "The Mod Squad," has died ... his reps confirmed Tuesday.

Per the actor's team ... Michael passed away peacefully this morning while surrounded by his loved ones. They applauded the late star for "living a full and vibrant life."

A cause of death was not shared.

Michael -- who was born in Madison, Wisconsin in 1940 -- broke into the industry with thanks to several TV and film roles in the mid-60s ... including parts in "Gunsmoke," "The Bubble," and "Chuka."

Yet, it was his work as Peter "Pete" Cochran, an undercover officer on "The Mod Squad," that gave Michael his breakthrough in Hollywood. Michael starred alongside Peggy Lipton and Clarence Williams III on 'Mod Squad,' which ran from 1968 to 1973 on ABC.

Peggy and Clarence predeceased Michael in 2019 and 2021, respectively ... making MC the last OG star these past several years.

Following his time on "Mod Squad," Michael appeared on other TV hits, including "Wonder Woman," "The Love Boat," "CHiPs," "Murder, She Wrote," and the 1990 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's "It."

He also appeared in a number of movies ... including a 2008 made-for-TV movie, titled "Grave Misconduct," which was also his last credit.

Michael is survived by his third wife, Shelley Funes, who he married in 1996 and his children from his first 2 marriages.

He was 84 years old.